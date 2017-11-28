Festive Xmas market is set to return to historic Battle

Shoppers looking for some inspirational Yuletide gifts while soaking up the atmosphere of 1066 country during the festive season, is invited to the historic town of Battle for the annual Christmas market,

Battle Christmas Market returns for a fourth year to Battle Memorial Hall, High Street, on Saturday December 2 and 9, 10-3pm.

The annual festive event supports local businesses and crafters who exhibit a range of unusual and high quality items.

There will be around 50 exhibitors, all offering locally sourced and handmade items, freshly baked goods, handcrafted gifts, local wines and much more.

The market is a great opportunity to spend a day in the historic town of Battle. The event will also be raising money for St Michaels Hospice.

The event is free to enter. Visit www.khinfinityevents.co.uk.