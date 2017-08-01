Fete is lifeline for animal sanctuary

Months of hard work by Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary owner Barby, along with family, friends, staff and volunteers of all ages, comes to fruition this Sunday (August 6) for the annual Summer Fete, 12-5pm.

The event, held at the Sanctuary, at Freezeland Lane, Sidley, will have plenty to keep young and old entertained.

Along with the opportunity to get up close and personal with the dozens of animals and birds cared for at the sanctuary, there will be a range of fun games and for children along with a plethora of stalls, selling everything from gardening equipment, pictures, bric-a-brac, clothes, furniture, and records. There will also be a raffle, which has a fantastic first prize of £100, and tombola’s.

See what the future holds with Tarot readings by Samvadas Swift and live entertainment will be provided by melodeon Chris Netalle whose foot-tapping music has, in recent years tempted many to dance a merry jig.

A barbeque and refreshments will also be available.

Founded in 1971, the sanctuary provides a refuge for lost or rejected animals and fowl and tries to find them permanent loving homes when possible. Any that cannot be re-homed are given a permanent home at the sanctuary.

Self-funding, the charity relies on the generosity of others, and Barby says the Summer Fete is a life-line to keeping the sanctuary going, adding: “All are welcome. We look forward to seeing you!”

Entry for adults is £2, children free.

Free bus shuttles from Bexhill Town Square, Sidley car park and Little Common roundabout begin at 11.30am.

Free car park at Watermill Lane-please follow the sign posts.

For further information visit the website at: http://barbykeel.btck.co.uk