Financial blow for Battle’s Big Weekend

One of the main fundraisers for Battle’s bonfire night celebrations was dealt a major blow after it emerged the event left the organisers out of pocket.

Despite being preceded by days of glorious sunshine last week, Battle’s Big Weekend, Battel Bonfire Boyes’ annual summer fundraiser, was dogged by rain throughout the day on Saturday.

The group is now in discussion to decide how to move the event forward having reported that rather than being one of their main fundraising events of the year, it has actually cost them money to put on.

BBB spokesperson Matt Southam said: “We have taken a bit of a kick.

“The event is supposed to boost our bank account so that we can put on the free bonfire celebrations in November but it has actually ended up losing us money so we are in a worst position that before the weekend.

“The weather on Saturday meant that people didn’t venture down to the field and even though it was dry on Saturday night we didn’t have the numbers to make the event profitable.

“The Friday night was really well supported and we got some great feedback so we now need to look at the way we run the weekend and if what we are putting on is not what people want or if it was just the weather.”

Matt added that there are lots of high costs that have to be met before the event even starts, including marque hire, toilet hire, licenses, security, technical support including power, sound and light, plus first aid provision throughout the event.

He said: “Many of our suppliers give us discounted rates so we are not moaning about their costs but combined we need to spend out around £10,000 just to put the event on and we need to work out if it is a risk we are prepared to take.”

BBB is now considering additional ideas to fundraise the money needed to put on this year’s bonfire night celebrations.

Battle Bonfire Night is due to take place on Saturday November 4.

