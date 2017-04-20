Fingers crossed for clear skies over Sussex to view meteor shower

Sussex stargazers are hoping for clear skies overnight on Friday/Saturday (April 21/22) as the annual Lyrid meteor shower peaks.

If conditions are good there can be as many as 20 shooting stars every hour.

The Moon won’t be spoiling the party as most of it will be in shade (waning crescent) so it’s only clouds that may cause a problem.

Night-time temperatures will be close to freezing so the advice is wrap up warm.

The shower happens as the Earth goes through dust left over from Comet Thatcher.