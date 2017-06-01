Fire service warning over scam

A warning is being issued by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a scam phone call claiming to represent the service.

On the morning of May 20, a call was received by a local trader in Robertsbridge, demanding payment for 50,000 copies of a fire prevention campaign leaflet/magazine that had been produced, the fire service said.

The victim described the caller as being aggressive with his demands, who then went on to make several calls following this initial contact.

The caller demanded the victim paid money into his account, along with providing his mobile telephone number for her to make future contact with him.

When the targeted trader contacted East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, she was given assurance that the bogus caller did not work for the service and that we would never conduct business in this manner.

The victim was advised to contact Sussex Police directly.

As a result of this incident, the police are now taking action and urging any members of the public to get in contact with them immediately should they have a similar experience.

Sussex Police can be contacted by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, reporting details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phoning 101.

