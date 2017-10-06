Firefighters attend incidents across 1066 Country

Firefighters were called to a number of incidents in 1066 Country yesterday evening (Thursday, October 5).

At 8.47pm, Battle firefighters were sent to reports of an incident involving a car with overheated disc brakes along the A21, near Robertsbridge.

At 9.05pm, Hastings firefighters were sent to Valleyside Road, in Ore, to a small shed fire in the woods. The crew used a flexpack and buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

At 11pm, Hastings firefighters were sent to Denmark Place, in Hastings, due to a fire alarm sounding, caused by dust.

At 11.02pm, Hastings firefighters were sent to Blackman Avenue, in St Leonards, following reports of a fire in the open involving rubbish.

At 4.30am this morning (October 6) two Rye appliances were sent to Market Street, in Rye, due to a fire involving a wooden building in Market Street. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1-in-7 foam, one hose reel jet and one main jet to tackle the incident.