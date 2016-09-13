Firefighters clear smoke after Mountfield fire

Firefighters cleared smoke from a property in Mountfield after a grill fire yesterday evening (Monday, September 12).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hastings and Battle were sent to Vinehall Road at around 5.20pm.

There had been a small fire in a grill which was out on arrival, but a PPV fan was used to clear the smoke.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.