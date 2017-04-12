Firefighters tackle blaze at Catsfield holiday let

A fire broke out in a small holiday let after kitchen utensils were left too close to a hob.

Firefighters from Battle were called to the single storey property at The Green, Catsfield, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (April 11).

The alarm was raised after someone in the garden of the White Hart pub smelt smoke.

Two fire engines were quickly on the scene.

A spokesperson from Battle Fire Station told the Observer: “Someone had unfortunately left a box of kitchen utensils next to the hob and the hob was accidentally left on.

“Luckily one of the people in the garden of the pub smelt the smoke, got the keys and went in and dealt with it himself.”

But he added: “We would not recommend that people tackle fires by themselves.”

The fire itself was small, but generated a lot of smoke.

Firefighters were on the scene for about half an hour.

No one was in the building when the fire broke out.

