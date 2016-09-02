Firefighters tackle JCB fire in Udimore

Firefighters put out a JCB on fire in Udimore yesterday evening (Thursday, September 1).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Rye and Broad Oak were called to Float Lane at around 6.40pm.

A JCB was alight so the crews used two hose reel jets, firefighting foam and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

