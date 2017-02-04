Firefighters who played Father Xmas give thanks

Rye Firemen who played Father Christmas to deliver dozens of presents on Christmas Day have said a massive thank you to those in Rye and the surrounding villages who supported them.

Local firemen have been providing the popular service for years to raise money for the Firefighter’s Charity.

Local firefighter Chris Jenner said: “I would like to thank Nick Fielder; Liam Ridgers; John Barker; Ellie Bourn; Freddie Barker; Marc Bourn; Steve Nash and Charmaine Ridgers for giving up very valuable family time on Christmas day and/or Christmas eve, to assist with the father Christmas delivery service.

“Without such dedicated people the event would struggle to survive.

“Christmas Eve proved very difficult with the appliance getting called away to attend operational incidents, but again family and friends stood in to insure the Father Christmas collection was not effected. This does not go unnoticed.

“Many people loaned Santa their commercial vehicles to act as Santa’s sleigh for the morning, again we cannot thank you enough for making this event run as smoothly as it does.

“I have had plenty of feedback from parents of children who received presents on Christmas day, and they are of the same a opinion as I, it’s a truly magnificent and magical moment for those families receiving a gift from Father Christmas on Christmas day.

“Again this can only be done with dedication and commitment. We managed to deliver a staggering 256 parcels Christmas day raising a large amount of money for the Firefighters Charity which is excellent.”

