First meeting for professional business forum in Rye

A new, professional business forum for Rye and the surrounding area, run by members of the local business community, invites you to the first meeting to listen to our guest speakers – Amber Rudd MP and Home Secretary and Liz Pendennis from Christmas in Rye.

The event takes place on Friday 17th February, Rye. Doors are open from 5:30pm where you will receive a free glass of wine or soft drink (kindly sponsored by GMP Rye). At 6pm, after a welcome you will hear from Home Secretary, Amber Rudd MP followed by a Q&A at 6:15pm. At 6:35pm, Liz Pendennis will talk about the hugely successful Christmas in Rye and how businesses worked together to help make it so positive and impactful, followed by questions at 6:45pm. After a summing up and details of the next meeting in April, guests are welcome to stay to network informally with each other.

The forum aims to give a formal, positive, solutions-focused voice to local businesses so that your message gets to those who need to hear it. It is also a platform for sharing success, and businesses working together.

Meetings, which are free to attend and open to anyone who runs a business or is self-employed in the Rye area, will be held every two months, with the opportunity for informal networking after the main meeting.

You are invited to come along, bring a friend and plenty of business cards and help support this new forum support you and your business. All are welcome on the night, but it would be helpful to let the forum know in advance if you are attending – please email your details to ryeareabusinessforum@gmail.com Please also forward any questions you would like to ask the speakers.