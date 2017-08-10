Flavours of the World to bring market to town for first time

In a first-ever for Rye, an International Food Market will set up on Rye’s Strand Quay for one day only on Sunday, August 13.

Flavours of the World comprises up to 20 carefully selected international stalls. The market will comprise international traders selling top quality artisan-produced foods and craft products from around the world.

You have tasted baguettes, you’ve experimented with croissants and we all love a warm pain-au-chocolate. But this weekend, how about a crunchy yet airy pain noix? Or a fresh and traditional tarte fraise, ou citron? Or mille feuille the way it was supposed to be done?

Touring different themed markets in the UK annually for over a decade, Savoir Fayre’s latest market Flavours of the World is crafted to stir the senses and appeal to locals and tourists alike.

The organisers have worked hard to create an international atmosphere so people can enjoy exotic flavours and unusual aromas and delight in products they might not otherwise see or buy everyday.

The manifest for Rye includes stalls selling Italian sweets and biscuits and delicate nougats; unusual cheeses not easily found in the UK which reflect the cultural and culinary traditions of rural France; and a stall which sells cured meats and scrumptious rustic saucisson sourced from every corner of Europe. There are also specialist stalls offering an unrivalled choice of ground coffee and mustards.

Beyond the stalls that tempt the taste buds, the market has traders who showcase the beauty of international craft traditions. They include bowls and ornaments carved from Moroccan marble; Baltic amber set into handcrafted jewellery; finely woven Italian clothing; and rugs and throws from Morocco and Turkey. One stall sells an astonishing 60 varieties of beauty bars and natural soaps derived from olive and argan oil.

Market organiser Conrad Murray said: “We delight in bringing stalls which offer unusual goods, a wide choice of products and good value to our customers. We also have a record of bringing a lot of extra footfall to the places we visit which pleases local traders. That means everyone is happy and we typically establish a strong relationship with our hosts and in many cases our visit becomes a much-looked-forward-to annual event.”

The market will run from 9am to 5.30pm.