Floral society battles the elements to produce a bloomimg good show

Members of The Battle Floral and Horticultural Society battled the elements and pulled out all the stops to ensure their

Autumn Show was a blooming great success.

The annual event took place at Battle Memorial Hall on Saturday, September 9.

The society’s Chairman Gary Dunk says after a cold and wet week, a bright and sunny morning greeted the early birds setting up the show. ““The membership pulled out all the stops despite the terrible weather and still came up with a very good show,” he said.

“Dahlias, chrysanthemums and a lovely selection of Autumn flowers made a wonderful, colourful display.

“Our vegetable gardeners were also showing well and all the categories, including the ‘longest runner bean’ were well represented.

“Other members of the society had been busy, entering some tasty food items and some truly delightful floral displays.

“As usual there was a tombola, a plant stall and a our excellent and delicious lunches and cakes.”

After the judging the doors were opened to the public and Gary says the atmosphere was jolly and friendly. “One out of town visitor remarked how nice it was to see how the community pulls together here and said how lucky we are to live in this charming town.”

Gary expressed his gratitude and thanks to everyone for their unfailing and continuing support of the Society.

“Congratulations and well done to all winners.

“Our Spring Show will be held on April 7, 2018. A date for all our diaries.

“The Society is looking forward to the celebrations planned for their 150th anniversary year in 2018. Starting in January with a Victorian Brunch and later in the year a Gardener’s Question Time.

“Famous gardeners Bob Flowerdew, Tom Hart-Dyke and Jim Buttress will also be visiting Battle during the year to give entertaining talks.

“The Summer Show especially will be bigger than previous years.”

For further information email: pams.lodge@btinternet.com