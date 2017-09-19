Forever Autumn Flower Show

The Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Autumn Flower Show was a resounding success, attracting a bumper crop of entries and visitors.

The event, held last Saturday (September 16), was held at Crowhurst village hall, and Mary Boorman, Chairman of Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Mary Boorman, says it was a wonderful day. “It really was a colourful and enjoyable Autumn Flower Show,” she said.

“There were around two hundred entries with a mixer of beautiful colourful Autumn flowers, vegetables, fruits, cookery, preserves, honey, floral classes and children’s classes alongside photographs and a floral entry collated by the local WI of dried flowers displayed in tea cups and saucers

“Many interested visitors came to the show to view the entries on display, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of lovely homemade cake and take part in the raffle.”

President Malcolm Moss presented the award winners as listed.

“The society was delighted with the warm and friendly atmosphere that spread throughout the entire show to make it a very happy day for all.

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society President Malcolm Moss presented trophy’s to the award winners.

The Autumn show concludes the society’s flower shows for 2017.

Mary added: ”I’m so pleased with how the whole year’s events have been so well supported. I hope that everyone who has taken part also enjoyed the events and that 2018 will continue to build upon this year’s success.

“On behalf of the society Mary I thank all those who entered into our shows, visited or assisted at them throughout the year and for the Judges who always supported the society and often helped out last minute when colleagues were unable to fulfil their roles.”

The society’s next event will be the AGM at Crowhurst village hall on Friday, October 6 from 7.30pm followed by a talk by Emma and Monty from The Walled Nursery/Garden at Hawkhurst.

For further information visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk