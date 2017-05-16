Former journalist to stand for Bexhill and Battle Green Party

Jonathan Kent has been selected as the Green Party candidate for Bexhill and Battle constituency in the 2017 General Election.

The former journalist, who lives near Ticehurst, previously stood as a candidate in 2015.

Mr Kent said: “I grew up in the Bexhill and Battle constituency and was educated at Stonegate Primary, The Skinners’ School, Tunbridge Wells and Keble College, Oxford.

“For most of my career I’ve been a journalist and have worked or reported for news organisations including the BBC, Newsweek, Reuters, CBC, ABC and the Daily Telegraph, spending more than five years as a foreign correspondent in South East Asia.

“I run a consultancy advising technology companies about their strategy and communications. I live near Ticehurst.

“I’m campaigning for great schools, a properly funded public NHS, a proper strategy for rural prosperity, and for a Sussex and a world that will sustain and inspire future generations.”

Jonathan previously stood for the same constituency in the 2015 General Election, where he polled in excess of five percent of the votes, retaining his deposit.

Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and UKIP are also fielding candidates.