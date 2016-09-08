Former mayor of Rye dies at 87

Tributes have been paid to an ex-mayor of Rye, who has died.

Peter Dyce was town mayor from 2001 until 2003 and was heavily involved in all things Rye.

He was a big campaigner and supporter of Rye Memorial Hospital, envoronmental issues, and during his mayoral tenure, urged townsfolk to help save Rye St John Ambulance, which needed to raise £45,000 to replace its ageing vehicle.

Peter passed away, aged 87, on August 18 after a short illness. His funeral was held at Hastings Crematorium on Monday (September 5).

Peter and his wife Joyce were married for more than 50 years, having tied the knot in 1961.

His nephew, David Hill, who lives near Sevenoaks in Kent, said: “My uncle had a good sense of humour and was a bit off-beat at times.

“He was really into cars and bikes and used to do motorbike scrambling after the war.”

Peter became a trainee engineer after the war, working for Ford in Dagenham, Essex.

“Engineering was his life as well as all things motors,” his nephew added.

Peter and his wife spent a lot of time travelling overseas in the 1960s and 1970s, visiting places across the world.

At one time, they caught a freighter to India, David said.

Peter nearly died while on safari in Africa after catching malaria. His nephew said this was one of the main reasons his late uncle became a firm supporter of Rye Memorial Hospital.

Rye’s current mayor, Councillor Jonathan Breeds, said: “I remember Peter very well when I met him at my first ever council meeting. He was extremely kind and took me under his wing, enthusiastically explaining how the planning committee worked.

“Peter was a lovely chap and very genuine, a real gentleman, who loved Rye and would do anything for the town and its people.

“Peter was involved with Rye Memorial Hospital and the doctor’s surgery when it moved up the hill, making sure the less able could get up there.”

