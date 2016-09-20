Former Rye mayor is made Honorary Freeman

A former Rye mayor was presented with a commemorative scroll to mark his admission as an Honorary Freeman.

Town mayor, Jonathan Breeds, gave the scroll to Frank Palmer at Rye Town Council’s meeting yesterday (Monday, September 19).

Prior to presenting the scroll Councillor Breeds said: “It is a great honour for me to present former councillor Frank Palmer with this scroll, especially because he is the first to be admitted as Honorary Freeman since the town council was formed in 1974.”

Mr Palmer was elected to Rye Town Council from 1983 to 2011, with two stints as mayor in 1988 and 1989. The historian’s second time as mayor was during the 700th anniversary of Rye’s mayoralty and he headed a number of special events to mark the occasion.

Mr Palmer was also chairman of the town council’s planning committee for many years.

He was also chairman of several organisations including the Cinque Ports Mayors’ Association, Rye Museum, Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, Rye Sea Cadets, the RNLI, Rother Association of Local Councils, Rye Sports Hall, Rye Partnership, Rye Conservation Society and Rye Pre-School Playgroup.

Cllr Breeds nominated Mr Palmer for the prestigious Honorary Freeman of the Town award in January.

Mr Palmer was admitted as an Honorary Freeman on February 1.

The titles of Honorary Freeman or Honorary Freewoman are awarded to members of the community who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and contribution to the wellbeing of the town.

Any resident or elector may make a nomination but it must be sponsored by a serving town councillor.

For details ring Richard Farhall on 01797 223902 or email townhall@ryetowncouncil.gov.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.