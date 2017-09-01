Four injured in A21 crash

Four people, including two men from St Leonards, are being treated for injuries after a serious collision on the A21.

Sussex Police say the crash, involving four vehicles, took place outside the 1066 Cafe between Robertsbridge and John’s Cross at around 4.50pm on Thursday (August 31).

A 77-year-old woman from Tunbridge Wells, driving a BMW 320 car southbound, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Police say her car collided with a Vauxhall Corsa travelling north and driven by a 20-year-old man from Paddock Wood, near Tonbridge. He suffered cuts, bruising and what is thought to be a broken wrist.

A Vauxhall Combo van, which was following the BMW south, was also caught in the collision, with its driver, a 49-year-old man from London Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, and front seat passenger, a 57-year-old man, also from London Road, St Leonards, both suffering slight injuries.

All three men were treated at Conquest Hospital for their injuries.

A fourth vehicle, driving a Ford Fiesta travelling north, damaged a wheel but its driver, a 23-year-old man from Robertsbridge, escaped injury, police said.

The road was closed for around three hours last night as oil and debris was cleared from the scene by Highways Authority engineers. The A21 was reopened to through traffic shortly after 8pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed any of the vehicles being driven beforehand, and who has not yet contacted police, is asked to do so by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, reporting details online or phoning 101, quoting serial 1047 of 31/08.