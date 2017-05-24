Four people hurt in A21 crashes

Four people were taken to hospital yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 23) following two accidents on the A21.

A car and lorry collided on the stretch of road at Whatlington, by Riccards Barn, at around 1.50pm.

Paramedics treated a woman at the scene before she was taken to the Conquest Hospital suffering from chest pain.

The emergency services were called out again at 3.30pm after two cars, a VW Passat and an Audi A4, were involved in a crash on the A21 between Johns Cross and Robertsbridge.

Firefighters gave first aid to the three casualties before paramedics arrived.

A man aged in his 30s, who is believed to have been driving one of the cars involved, was taken to the Conquest Hospital as a priority, suffering from back and neck pain.

South East Coast Ambulance Service described two other patients as ‘walking wounded’ and they were also taken to the Conquest for further treatment.

The road was closed while recovery work was carried out.