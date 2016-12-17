Four-star United stun high-flyers

Hastings United's footballers ended a three-game losing run with a magnificent victory away to second-placed opposition.

United scored three goals in the second half to seal a 4-0 win over Tooting & Mitcham United in Ryman Football League Division One South this afternoon (Saturday).

Having conceded 13 goals in their last three games, some United supporters might have been fearing the worst against a Tooting side which has scored more than anybody else in the division.

But United showed just what they are capable of with a superb performance to pick up their third away league win of the season.

They opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Harry Stannard controlled Barry Cogan's chipped ball into the area and slotted under the goalkeeper.

Two goals in barely a minute during the first 10 minutes of the second half put United firmly in charge.

Harry Stannard scored the opening goal in Hastings United's 4-0 win this afternoon. Picture courtesy Scott White

Matt Bodkin made it 2-0 with an acrobatic volley and Frannie Collin then fired in number three after Stannard's shot was only parried.

Tooting substitute Adriano Moraes was sent-off for a poor challenge on Collin in the 81st minute and United completed the scoring three minutes later.

Collin's free kick came back off the crossbar and Bodkin headed home the rebound for his second of the afternoon.

United remain 11th in the table and are 14 points behind Carshalton Athletic, who occupy the final play-off spot of fifth, with four games in hand.

United: Pidgeley, Butcher, Davies, Cruttwell, Rowe, Emptage, Bodkin, Johnson, Collin, Cogan (Hughes-Mason 71), Stannard (Harris 70). Subs not used: Dickenson, Nicholls. Attendance: 168.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.



Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!