The Mayor and Corporation of Winchelsea are holding a fundraising event for the Rye Sea Cadets.

The event will be held in the Lower Court Hall, Winchelsea, on Saturday, February 18 at 10am.

There will be 3 short talks, including one by Winchelsea Corporation’s Sea Cadet Jack Brown who will be describing his training in the Sea Cadets. This will be followed by coffee and biscuits along with time to socialise, a raffle and possibly a brief auction.