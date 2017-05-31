Gardeners, get ready for Crowhurst Flower Show

Green fingered gardeners are invited to get their blooms nipped and tucked over the coming weeks in preparation for the Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s Summer Flower Show.

The show, held on Saturday August 12, forms part of the Crowhurst Village Fayre on Crowhurst Recreation Ground.

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Chair, Mary Boorman says the event is the society’s largest flower show of the year.

“With over eighty classes, we welcome entries to the show from everyone,” she said.

“Schedules are available to download from our website. Hard-copies of the schedules are also available within the village. Entries can be made online or on the form in the schedule.”

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society was founded in 1972. More details: www.crowhursthorticult ural.org.uk