GCSE results: Buckswood School

The headmaster of Buckswood School has congratulated students on their GCSE success.

The Guestling school got an overall pass rate of 92 percent for GCSE and iGCSE’s - a five percent increase on last year.

The school has not revealed how many students gained five or more A*-C grades or how many got five or more A*-C grades including English and maths.

Buckswood headmaster Giles Sutton hailed pupils for their exam success - particularly those who do not have English as a first language.

Mr Sutton said: “I send my congratulations to all the Buckswood Senior School graduates and their families and my thanks to the teachers who have worked so hard this year.

“At Buckswood we build a very secure learning scaffold around every students to make sure they maximise their achievements, and our results are the result of the ‘extra’ we deliver.

“We have record numbers entering our very successful Sixth Form and over the last decade Buckswood has become a leader in attracting top quality students who benefit from the ‘Buckswood Difference’ and our results and student numbers are evidence of our accomplishments.”

He added: “Half of our students are sitting their exams in their second, third or sometimes even fourth language, so the support of the teachers and the structures we have in place give each student the confidence they need to succeed - can you imagine sitting GCSE Science or Geography in Spanish or Farsi?”

It is no wonder Buckswood is the region’s first choice for independent education!”

