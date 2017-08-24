GCSE RESULTS: Claremont Senior School ‘proud’ of exam success

Students at Claremont Senior School are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24).

For the third year running, a third of the all the school’s grades were marked at A*/A with two students, Chloe Manning and Jessica Hulley, achieving the much coveted new grade ‘9’ in English and Maths.

Claremont School Gcse Results day SUS-170824-150855001

No fewer than eight students achieved five or more A*/A grades, amongst them Zoe Lee, Chloe Manning, Victoria Nard, Molly Newton and William Saldana. Alfie Marshall, Poppy Pearce and Sam Ray achieved 7 A*/A grades each. The overall percentage of those achieving five or more A*-C grades stood at 87 per cent.

Headmaster Giles Perrin was understandably very pleased with the school’s results. He said: “We are delighted for the second week in a row with the academic results achieved at the school. There are some outstanding individual performances throughout the year group and some significant achievements.

“Not just by those who achieved the A*/A grades of the cohort but with fantastic results coming from students of all abilities, a testament to their hard work and endeavour. There are some stiff challenges to come at GCSE with the changes being implemented but we are confident that we have some truly outstanding staff and the right atmosphere to enable the school to move forward positively and the students to continue to flourish.

“We are extremely proud of the students who have maintained a strong tradition of outstanding public examination results at the school and we are indebted to a wonderful staff team who have helped make this happen. Claremont, which was founded with just 40 students in 2011, will start in September with over 300, as interest in this successful school continues to grow.”