GCSE results: Claverham Community College success

Claverham Community College in Battle enjoyed yet another successful crop of GCSE results.

Collge principal Paul Swatton said: “The excellent results achieved by the students at Claverham Community College this year are a testament to the dedication and commitment shown by all students and staff at the college, together with the invaluable support provided by parents and governors.

“I am extremely proud of our students with 70 percent of the year group gaining five or more A* to C passes, including English and Maths.

“This is a reflection of their individual hard work and determination and my congratulations go to all of the young people who have secured these results, which I am sure will act as a springboard for their future success.”

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.