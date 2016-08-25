GCSE results: Rye College ‘back on track’

Students at Rye College were celebrating some of the best GCSE results the college has ever achieved on Thursday (August 25).

This year saw the numbers of students achieving five or more grades A*-C, including English and maths, rise to 56 percent - a 19 percent increase on last year.

GCSEs at Rye College. SUS-160825-121610001

Ann Cockerham, executive principal of Rye College, said: “We are very proud of the achievements of all of the young people who took exams this year and delighted to see the college picking up the trend of improvement it had enjoyed for several years.

“Our students, staff and governors have worked hard to achieve these results and we are grateful too for the excellent support and encouragement we have received from parents.

“Rye College is improving rapidly and is set to see great results next year too.”

Results in English, Maths, Science and the Visual and Performing Arts were exceptionally high, according to the college.

GCSEs at Rye College. SUS-160825-121556001

More than 59 percent of all students have left this year with top grades in both English and Maths, an important foundation for the future and a 15 percent increase on last year.

More than 20 percent of students achieved top grades in ten or more subjects, with over half of their grades at A* or A.

Those with standout performances include Issi Riggs (9 A*s, 1 A and 1 B), Thomas Pickering (7 A*s, 3 As and 1 B), Holly Eldridge (6 A*s, 5 As and 1 B) and Caroline Jackson (3 A*s 6 As and 1 B).

GCSEs at Rye College. SUS-160825-121543001

