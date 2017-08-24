GCSE RESULTS: Rye College’s ‘best ever’ grades

Students at Rye College celebrated the best ever results in terms of those achieving five A* to C grades.

The school said English and science provided strong results with excellent results in the creative/performing arts subjects, with more than half getting A*/A in art.

It added despite the changes to English and maths, with the new grading system, the standard pass rates improved on last year.

Felix Allsop (11A*/A or equivalent), Daniel Lane and Ellie Bourn (8A*/A or equivalent) led the way, with many students meeting or exceeding expectations and nearly every student securing their desired college destinations.

A spokesman for the school said: “The results are credit to the staff and students for all their hard work as the college continues to make progress.

“The small Rye Studio year 11 cohort again produced some excellent individual results, especially from Joe Hamill (9A*/A or equivalent) and Ellie Baker 6A*/A or equivalent).

“The students do not follow a traditional curriculum with a stronger focus on the creative subjects, which again produced strong results.

“The staff and students deserve to be congratulated for their hard work at a difficult time for the school.”

