GCSE results: Rye Studio School

Following on from last week’s ‘exceptional’ A level and BTEC level 3 results, Rye Studio’s Year 11 graduates are now set to fast track to careers in the creative sector.

2016 saw much improved KS4 results in English, Maths and Science, while 67 percent of students achieved top grades in English, exceeding the national average.

Students excelled in their Performing Arts Double Award, having worked with industry professionals. And the visual arts subjects enjoyed a 100 percent A*-C pass rate.

Recruitment for places in Year 12 and for the UAL Level 4 Foundation Diploma opens on September 5 for young people keen to pursue a career in the creative industries.

