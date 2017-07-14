Get ready for 2017’s Rye Jazz Festival

Preparations are already underway for this year’s Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival.

It will be held from Thursday, August 24 to Monday, August 28.

Now in its sixth year, the festival attracts visitors from across the country and the south east, and offers world-class headline concerts, free street music, an outdoor performance stage and many fringe music events, which makes the town come alive.

This year’s programme includes a wide range of music styles and genres providing the very best in jazz, blues, RnB, Soul, Folk, Roots, Latin, Cuban and contemporary music.

Headline concerts take place at St Mary’s Church throughout the festival and include Hue & Cry, brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane who will be performing a very special Stripped Back concert on Friday, August 25.

To date they have sold in excess of two million records worldwide, and the duo made a huge impact in the late 80s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned and Remote.

On Saturday, August 26, American singer, pianist and composer Kandace Springs will be performing songs from her new album Soul Eyes.

Eric Bibb headlines the St Mary’s stage on Sunday, August 27, where blues meets gospel and soul when he sings from a repertoire of soulful, gospel-infused folk and blues.

On Monday, August 28 the afternoon concert The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars and the Ronnie Scott’s Songbook will be live at St Mary’s Church.

Later on the Monday, West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman, will be on stage at St Mary’s to perform an intimate unplugged solo concert.

Seth will be performing songs from the new album and other live favourites from his back catalogue.

Seth’s eighth studio album Ballads of the Broken Few is a combination of his song writing and playing, produced by Ethan Johns and the emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.

Free music takes place at two dedicated outdoor locations within the heart of the citadel over the main festival August weekend and street food and bar facilities will be provided.

Other free events also take place at many fringe locations at wine bars, hotels, pubs, restaurants, and freestyling brass bands will also wind their way through the cobbled streets of the town during the weekend.

Tickets are on sale at www.ryejazz.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.