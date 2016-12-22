Get sprouts out for a game of Spronkers

There will be lots of crazy fun taking place in the Old Town on Boxing Day.

Not least is the eighth annual International Spronkers Competition at the Jenny Lind pub from 2pm - 5pm where people play conkers with sprouts.

The event raises funds for Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

Chairman Nick Lynas said: “Think conkers but with uncooked sprouts. No previous experience is required The winner is immortalised on the Spronkers Trophy as well as receiving the Spronker wreath of honour. There are 2 classes under 16 and over 16. So go on give your festivities a lift and Spronk on.”

There will also be Morris dancing and a traditional Mummers play on Winkle Island from noon and live folk music in the Stag during the afternoon.

Hastings

