Give your unwanted pressies to the hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for people to give any unwanted Christmas presents this year a new and loving home by donating them.

Each year thousands of unwanted Christmas presents are either put at the back of a cupboard or thrown to waste. However, the Hospice can reuse unwanted gifts to help raise valuable funds through raffles at their events.

So, if three bottles of wine and four boxes of chocolates are a few treats too many, take them to the Hospice at 25 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, or your nearest Hospice shop, marked for the attention of the Fundraising team.

Alternatively Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive, Hollington, and Sainsbury’s, John Macadam Way, St Leonards have allocated collection points in their stores, from Tuesday December 27 until the end of January.

For further information contact Claudia Jenkins on 01424 456371 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.