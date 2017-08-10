Glass guru at Charity Day in Rye

BBC Antiques Roadshow glass expert Andy McConnell with be holding an auction and giving a talk at a special Charity Day at Rye’s Ropewalk Shopping Mews on Saturday August 26 from 10.30am - 4pm.

The event has been organised by June Jarrold to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice and Cancer Research.

June said: “The hospice helped my father and brother.”

“Many local companies have provided us with brilliant prizes, which will be auctioned.”

Prizes include a full car valet, worth £140, provided by Skinners of Rye; a cosmetic hamper with £50 and a £20 voucher for a haircut and beard trim from Harbour Barbers.

There will be a men’s speedwax competition and sponsored head shave.

There will be a cake stall, refreshments, a tombola and a kid’s bouncy slide as well as other attractions.