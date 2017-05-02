Gorillaz announce Brighton gig

The band Gorillaz have announced they will be performing in Brighton this November.

The return of Gorillaz has been feverishly awaited and last week saw the launch of Humanz, their first new studio album in seven years, to widespread critical acclaim.

Now the BRIT and Grammy Award winning band have announced they will be performing at the Brighton Centre on Monday, November 27, with tickets going on sale this Friday (May 5, 2017) at 9am.

The Humanz Tour will see the Murdoc Niccals (bass), Noodle (guitar), Russel Hobbs (drums) and 2D (vocals) joined on stage by the Gorillaz live band – Damon Albarn, Gabriel Wallace, Mike Smith, Jesse Hackett, Jeff Wootton, Karl Vanden Bossche, Seye Adelekan – as well as selected performers from the stellar roll call of Gorillaz’ family of featured artists.

Tickets to their US tour sold out very quickly and it is thought the UK tour will sell just as quickly.

Tickets cost from £45. To book, call 0844 847 1515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk