Great British Bake Off winner to cook up a storm at Jempson’s

Celebrity Chef and ‘Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain will be cooking up a storm at family-owned independent supermarket Jempson’s Peasmarsh on Friday December 15.

The hugely popular baker, chef, author and television presenter will host two intimate ‘Meet the Expert’ cookery demonstrations at 6pm and 8pm, with a meet and greet book signing after each event.

Nadiya’s new television series ‘Nadiya’s British Food Adventure’ will be on our screens this summer.

Nadiya will be meeting food producers and innovators around the country and putting her twist on modern British cooking.

Nadiya is also set to co-host ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ a major new BBC competitive food show with Zoe Ball, Giorgio Locatelli and a former Jempson’s ‘Meet the Expert’ Rosemary Shrager.

Places are limited, tickets cost £12.50 each and are available at www.jempsons.com or from any Jempson’s store.

Stephen Jempson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Nadiya Hussain for a demonstration of her amazing culinary and bakery skills. We would like to express our thanks to the event sponsors Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, McDougalls Flour and Lurpak Butter for their support.”