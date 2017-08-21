Great journeys theme for flower fest

Great Journeys will be the them this year when St George’s Church at Brede holds its Flower Festival over the bank holiday weekend from Saturday, August 26 - Monday, August 28.

From ‘Tea to Teapot’, ‘Journey into Space’ and ‘Ten Thousand Leagues under the Sea’ are just some of the themed displays visitors will be able to admire.

Refreshments, stalls, trips up the Tower and a raffle are all part of the weekend which, last year, attracted more than 1,250 visitors. Many came from overseas as well as other parts of the UK.

There will be a Musical Evening in St. George’s on the Saturday evening at 7:30pm when Helen Sharpe and The Soulshine Band play. Tickets are £10 each which included a glass of Prosecco and a paella meal. Go to www.bredeflowerfestival.org.uk for more information.