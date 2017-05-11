Group launches a volunteer SOS

A recently formed Peasmarsh charity has launched an urgent appeal for local volunteers.

The registered charity Hands of Hope was set up by local man James Doran with the aims of with two main aims tackling loneliness and childhood obesity, through the production of locally grown, organic food.

James said: “Our charity will only be as strong as its volunteers which is why we’re relying on support to join us in building this voluntary community together to help the lonely and educate our children about healthy eating.

“Farming four acres of Soil Association accredited land in Peasmarsh, we currently produce and sell our fruit and vegetables for the sole purpose of raising funds and awareness to support Planned Projects to help tackle these issues.”

The charity has already worked with groups such as Northiam Seniors and is working with local primary schools and colleges to fund and create a working garden.

James said: “It enables young people grow and maintain the fruit and vegetables and understand how their food is produced from seed to plate. Our programme will benefit the schools towards achieving educational curriculum targets and afford them the opportunity to market and sell their produce in order to generate vital school funds. We are currently working with Robertsbridge Community College on The Living Garden Project.

The charity is undertaking a number of local activities in the community to generate vital funds required to support their projects including Man the Van, where volunteers get the chance to run a Cook Van; Sell The Veg where help is required selling organic fruit and veg at weekly Farmer’s Markets; Grow to Show, where volunteers donate their home-grown surplus produce and Prepare to Care, where cooking is done at home using the charity’s produce.

For further information or to volunteer info@hohcharity.co.uk or call Mandy Doran on 07968 333 097 or visit our website: www.hohcharity.co.uk.

