Hastings and Rother chosen for new GP pilot scheme

A group of GP practices in Hastings and Rother have been chosen to pilot a new scheme to help retain vital GP skills for the benefit of local patients.

It is one of 11 areas across the country NHS England has announced will trial the new GP Career Plus scheme, aimed at keeping hold of the vital experience of GPs at risk of leaving the profession.

Dr James Thallon, Medical Director within NHS England’s South East team said: “It is important we have a strong workforce working within general practice, in order to deliver the best possible patient care, and this includes the need to retain the skills of experienced GPs who make such a vital contribution to the work of the NHS.”

The pilot scheme will recruit a ‘pool’ of GPs in the area, who will be able to work flexibly to provide cover when other GPs are unwell or on holiday, help carry out home visits and provide other clinical support for local GP practices.

Dr David Warden, chair of the Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the GP Career Plus pilot scheme areas. We have a significant number of GPs coming up to retirement age, so the recruitment and retention of GPs in our area is a prime concern. The pilot scheme will complement the work already underway to support our GPs and their practice staff in making the best use of resources and developing community services so they can continue to provide a high quality and safe standard of care to local people.”

