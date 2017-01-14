Hastings borrow Maidstone midfield ace

Hastings United Football Club has today (Saturday) confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Jack Evans from Maidstone United.

The loan arrangement is for a month, with a view to extending, and manager Darren Hare is convinced the player will be a valuable addition to the squad.

Hare knows Evans well as he was a Gillingham player from the age of eight and went on to make his professional debut for the Gills aged 19.

During his time with Gillingham, Evans had loan spells at Lewes, Welling United, Corby Town and Dartford. In May 2013 he signed for then National League club Tamworth, for whom he made nearly 40 appearances.

Evans played more than 20 times for Sutton United in 2014 and 2015 before making nearly 50 appearances for Eastbourne Borough in 2015 and 2016.

The 5ft 10in 23-year-old signed for Maidstone United last summer and has played 15 times for the Stones in the National League this season.

A multi-disciplined and very versatile player who can play with either foot, his best attributes are certainly attacking in nature.

Evans will slot into a United midfield currently missing Barry Cogan and Sam Cruttwell with hamstring strains, and Harry Stannard with an ankle problem.

United remain 10th in Ryman Football League Division One South after their game away to Three Bridges today was postponed yesterday because of snow.

They are now nine points ahead of Lewes, who occupy the final play-off spot of fifth, with three games in hand and they have played at least two matches fewer than all of the teams above them.

United will next be in action on Tuesday night, at home to 19th-placed Ramsgate, kick-off 7.45pm.

