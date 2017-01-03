Hastings college students gain experience at luxury five star hotel

Hospitality course students from Sussex Coast College Hastings gained vital experience by spending time at a five star South Lodge Hotel at Horsham.

The group were given a guided tour of the country house hotel, including their high-tech wine tasting cellar.

They were able to discuss career opportunities and join Executive chef Lewis Hamblet and Head chef Ian Swainson for cookery demonstrations in their luxury 3AA Rosette restaurant, The Pass.

Lewis and Ian invited the group into their unique ‘in-kitchen’ to show them techniques on how to prepare and cook fish, tip on how to use taste and smell to match ingredients, and show them a few creative ways to present food.

The afternoon was part of the Springboard programme, supported by Sussex Coast College, designed to help students make a smooth transition from education and into employment.

The college has worked with Springboard for a number of years to give students the opportunity to see the industry in practice and raise their aspirations.

Jeff Jordan, Hospitality and Catering lecturer, said: “It is fantastic to visit South Lodge Hotel. The hotel is magnificent, and the tips that they students have got from Lewis and Ian are invaluable.

“The partnership that we have with Springboard is really valuable.

“We often have the opportunity to visit well established hotels and restaurants in the South East and London – many of which have work experience placements that our students are able to take advantage of.”

