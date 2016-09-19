Hastings cyclist seriously injured in Battle collision involving Bexhill driver

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road collision in Battle which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

At 5.45am on Tuesday, September 6 a blue Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old man from Bexhill collided with the pedal cyclist in Battle Hill, Battle, outside the Tesco petrol station. The 48-year-old Hastings man on the pedal cycle sustained serious neck and facial injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

He was discharged several days later.

Witnesses should email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 193 of 06/09.

