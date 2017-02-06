Hastings man and Rye man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following attack

One of two men attacked in Hastings town centre died from his injuries with two men arrested on suspicion of murder, police said today (Monday, February 6).

Officers were called to Havelock Road just before 1am on Friday (February 3) after the victims, a 60-year-old and a 53-year-old, were found near the taxi rank with serious injuries.

Brian Hill, 60, from St Leonards, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he sadly passed away on Saturday afternoon (February 4).

The other victim, who is also from St Leonards, remains in a stable condition in another hospital.

Two men, a 24-year-old from Rye and a 21-year-old from Hastings, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until March 21 pending further enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Tanya Jones said: “This is obviously devastating news for Mr Hill’s friends and family who we are supporting at this difficult time.

“Four men were seen arguing over what is believed to have been a dispute about a taxi moments before the assault. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but we are still appealing to anyone who has not yet come forward to get in touch to help us build a picture of what happened.

“Any information could prove to be really important. You can report anything online quoting Operation Locket. Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Witnesses can report online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal

Alternatively they can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

