Hastings man arrested after schoolgirl approached by suspicious stranger in Rye

A man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of harassment after a teenage girl was approached by a stranger in Rye.

Police are investigating the incident in which the girl was approached in Cinque Ports Street by a man whose conversation alarmed her.

The incident happened between noon and 12.30pm on Friday, May 12.

The man first asked for directions from the teenager but then went on to invite her to lunch and gave her a phone number.

The girl was distressed by this but managed to leave the area and contact police.

The stranger is described as a white man, aged 50 to 60, slim, and with white hair cut unevenly at the back.

He was wearing a blue jacket and brown trousers, and spoke with a non-local accent.

Detective Constable Jo Cooper said: “This was an upsetting experience for the girl involved. We wish to trace people who were in Cinque Ports Street at the time and who may have seen or heard what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have other information about it is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101, quoting serial 1362 of 30/4.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said a 59-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of harassment.

Following interview, he was released under investigation.

