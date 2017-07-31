Hastings man jailed for child sex offences

A Hastings man has been jailed for 16 years for sexual offences against two young girls, police say.

Police say Terrence Wilmer, 57, unemployed, of Emmanuel Rd, Hastings, was sentenced when he appeared in custody at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (June 28). He was convicted on February 22 of seven counts of sexual offences against two young girls.

The offences took place in Robertsbridge where Wilmer was living at one stage, and subsequently at his Hastings address, police say.

Five of the offences - four indecent assaults and one count of rape - were committed against a girl then aged between four and seven, between 1990 and 1993. For the rape Wilmer was given 16 years plus a further five years on extended licence. He received eight years for each of the sexual assault offences, to run concurrently with each other and with the rape sentence.

Police say two further sexual assaults were committed against a second girl, who was aged between nine and 12-year-old between 2005 and 2008. He was sentenced to eight years on each count, to run concurrently with each other, and also to run concurrently with the sentence for rape against the first girl.

He was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault against the second girl between 2005 and 2008.

Wilmer will be a registered sexual offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further court notice, severely restricting his access to children.

Detective Sergeant Dave Elcock of the East Sussex Safeguarding and Investigation Unit, said: "The indecent assaults committed between 1990 and 1993 were first reported to Sussex Police by the victim in 2004 and were fully investigated.

"A report was sent to the CPS who decided there was insufficient evidence to enable a prosecution at that time. She contacted us again in 2014 with further information and an investigation took place, incorporating all the evidence we acquired in 2004.

"The victim of the 2005 to 2008 offences came forward while the new investigation was taking place.

"Wilmer systematically groomed these vulnerable victims over time and took advantage of their vulnerability for his own gratification.

"We will always take seriously and investigate such allegations. If you wish to report any offence, against you or someone you know, please contact us online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators."