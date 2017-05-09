Have your say on health services in Hastings and Rye

The Healthwatch East Sussex Listening Tour, a three year programme of engagement activity, will be coming to the Hastings and Rye area in July.

The tour will begin on Monday July 10 and will run until Friday August 11.

Healthwatch East Sussex is keen for residents and organisations to share their views and experiences of their local health and care services.

The tour will start on July 10 in Hastings, with stops also planned in Camber, Fairlight, Hollington, Ore, Pett, Rye, Silverhill, St Leonards-on-Sea and Winchelsea.

A full programme of activity and events will be publicised when finalised.

Whether you’re a local resident, community leader or professional, there are lots of ways you can get involved.

Further information and role descriptions can be found on the Healthwatch East Sussex website at http://www.healthwatcheastsussex.co.uk/listeningtour/

If you wish to speak to someone, please get in touch by calling 0333 101 4007, email enquiries@healthwatcheastsussex.co.uk or visit the website at www.healthwatcheastsussex.co.uk

Alternatively search for Healthwatcheastsussex on Facebook or @HealthwatchES on Twitter.

You can also write to freepost RTTT-­‐BYBX-­‐KCEY, Healthwatch East Sussex, 32 St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 3UT

