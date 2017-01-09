Family firm sees off major names for hospital contract

A local family-run firm has fought off some of the biggest names in the catering industry to secure a ten-year contract to run the coffee shop at the Conquest Hospital.

1066 Bakery, a fourth generation bakery which has been baking in Hastings for more than 60 years, had been operating as Mr Bean Coffee House at the Conquest for more than 24 years.

During the tendering process, 1066 Bakery fought off some of the biggest names in the catering industry, including Costa, WH Smith and Lexington.

1066 Bakery submitted the tender in May and in August the team were delight to be told they had secured the ten-year contract.

Nicole Trevett, of 1066 Bakery, said: “This was a huge achievement as we were the only local company to be in the running.

“We feel proud that we have been able to keep and create local jobs and can continue our passion for producing high-quality products using locally sourced ingredients.”

1066 Bakery worked with a local architect company, C-Side Design in Bexhill, to modernise the existing site, which can be found near the hospital entrance.

The renovations began on November 7 and the café was officially opened by Hastings and Rye MP and Home Secretary Amber Rudd on December 16, with a stunning cake baked specially to mark the occasion.

The site has been re-branded under the umbrella of 1066 Bakery, Café, Kitchen.

The 1066 Bakery currently exists in Station Road, Hastings.

The Conquest coffee shop is now known as the 1066 Café and in the new year 1066 Bakery will be re-branding Mr Bean Coffee House in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre as The 1066 Kitchen.

But despite the rebrand, Nicole says returning customers can still expect to find all the old favourites on sale, alongside a new and improved range of baked goodies.

Nicole said: “The staff, patients and visitors to the hospital can expect everything they have known and loved about the Mr Bean Coffee House brand but can look forward to a fresh selection of bread from our local bakery, an increased range of healthier options and a delicious range of locally produced, handmade ready meals from Love-Food.”

The Conquest cafe opens 7.30am-6.30pm, Monday to Friday, 9.30am-5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

PICTURED: Amber Rudd MP cuts the ribbon on the new 1066 Café. Picture by Alan Roberts Photographic.