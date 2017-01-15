MP welcomes new scheme to improve mental health care

Amber Rudd MP has welcomed new measures to transform the way mental health is dealt with, so more children and young people receive support and care.

There will be new support for every secondary school in Hastings and Rye.

Each school will be offered mental health first aid training to increase awareness around mental health and help to tackle the unacceptable stigma around the issue.

To support this initiative, new proposals will outline how mental health services for schools, universities and families can be improved, so that everyone in the community is supported, at every stage of life.

Local children and adolescent mental health services will also be reviewed. This will help to identify what is already working and what can be improved.

These proposals are part of a wide range of measures to improve mental health and make sure no one is left behind. There will also be an expert review into how mental wellbeing in the workplace can be improved so employees receive more care.

Amber Rudd said: “For too long there hasn’t been enough focus on mental health care in this country, it has been hidden injustice and surrounded by unacceptable stigma, leaving many to suffer in silence. Changing this goes right to the heart of shared values and making sure we live in a country where everyone is supported.

“These new proposals will ensure children and young people in Hastings and Rye receive the compassion, care and the treatment they deserve. Mental health care will be improved in schools, workplaces and universities and those suffering from mental illness will be able to access the right care for their needs, while we tackle the injustices people with mental health problems face.

“This is an opportunity to make sure we are providing attention and treatment for those deserving of compassion and help, striving to improve mental wellbeing.”

