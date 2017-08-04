Helping keep Battle beautiful

The town council’s Battle in Bloom awards evening was held in a bright but breezy Almonry Garden on July 20.

In his welcome address to invited guests, Battle mayor Cllr David Furness expressed the council’s gratitude for all the hard work that Beautiful Battle volunteers undertake throughout the town to help make it such an attractive place to live and work. He also thanked the council’s work staff for their conscientious contributions.

Best back garden: Wendy McCarthy

Many entries had been received for the annual competition, which included categories for wildlife gardens and vegetable gardens as well as flower gardens.

Each year, a prize is awarded for the best new entrant. There were also several categories to acknowledge the wonderful displays that many retail premises provide throughout the town.

The council would like to thank the judges Marilyn Waughman and Peter Mills, of Beautiful Battle.

Cups were also presented for the best allotments, which had been marked on quality, variety and continuity of crops as well as ecology and pizzazz. There was also a prize for the most improved allotment on the council’s sites.

The council is now looking forward to September 20 when results of the South & South East in Bloom competition will be announced.