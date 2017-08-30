Horse and Dog Show to raise funds for hospice

The St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club Annual Horse and Dog Show is taking place at Catsfield on Saturday September 10.

The popular event promises a fun-filled day of horse and pony classes including jumping, gymkhanas and fancy dress.

There are also 12 classes in this year’s fun dog show.

The day’s activities will be officially opened by the Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers at 9am at Horns Corner, Catsfield.

The show is the biggest event of the year for the Riding Club, which last year raised more than £10,000 for the hospice.

The Riding Club was started in 2006 has been running since with fantastic support from volunteers and participants.

For more details of the show call 01424 838302 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.