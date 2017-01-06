Horses and riders ‘attacked by dog’ at Camber beach

The owner of a dog that reportedly attacked horses and riders on the beach at Camber on New Year’s Eve is being sought by police.

A number of horses were being exercised on the beach when a black-and-white English bull terrier chased and jumped up at two of the animals at around 10.30am on Saturday morning (December 31), police said.

The dog then focused its attention on two other horses, jumping up and trying to bite both horses and riders, according to a police spokesman.

A grey horse was bitten on its right shoulder, resulting in a wound that required hospital treatment.

Police would like to speak to the owner who is described as white, dark-haired, wearing a red coat, yellow scarf, blue jeans and wellingtons.

It is thought he was accompanied by a woman.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 426 of 31/12.

