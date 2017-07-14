Huge sum raised at netballathon

A 24-hour netballathon in memory of an Etchingham villager who died in a freak accident last year has raised thousands for charity.

Emma Beaney was tragically killed on August 8, 2016, when she was hit by a an electrical generator that fell from a passing lorry, while walking with her husband Rob. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

In 2015, Belinda Jenness, a fellow Etchingham resident, organised a charity 24-hour Nnetballathon; it was a huge success, raising over £6,500.

When asked earlier this year whether there would be another one, raising money for the air ambulance trust seemed the obvious choice as a means of saying thank you for the care they gave Rob in the vital minutes following the accident, and a fitting tribute to Emma’s memory.

In addition to the air ambulance, the decision was also made to support Barn Owls, the village pre-school.

Over the past few weeks, Belinda and a dedicated team of netballathon helpers, including Rob, have been busy planning and organising the 2017 event.

The netballathon took place on the Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Etchingham Primary School, with their after-school netball team playing the first match. A further 23 games followed with players from all walks of life participating, including Rob and Emma’s parents, Maggie and David.

So far, the event has raised in excess of £8,000 with just over £5,000 being taken in the 24 hours alone.

There is a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/belinda-jenness and an online silent auction at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/etchingham24 hournetballathon, both of which will run until July 15.

Organisers would like to extend their thanks to all those who played a part in making it the success it was.